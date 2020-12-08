Global  
 

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti election: BJP, Congress neck and neck

Zee News Tuesday, 8 December 2020
The BJP won 1,011 Panchayat Samiti seats while the Congress bagged 1,000 seats out of 4,371 seats for which counting votes was being held in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday. As many as 287 independent candidates and 48 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidates also won the Panchayat Samiti member seats.
