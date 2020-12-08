TRP scam: Arnab Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai Police

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested by Mumbai police in fake ratings scam|Oneindia News



Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake ratings scam -- the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far. After investigating the matter, the Mumbai.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago Watch: Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail, chants 'Vande Mataram'



Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11 from Mumbai's Taloja Jail following Supreme Court's order. While he was travelling back from jail, he came out of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on November 11, 2020 Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court



Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published on November 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources TRP scam: Arnab seeks stay on probe by Mumbai Police Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay on further investigation by the Mumbai Police in the a

Hindu 1 week ago



