Delhi police Vs AAP: 'Glad Bharat Bandh was successful, I prayed for protesting farmers', says Delhi CM

Delhi Police on December 8 refuted claims of Aam Aadmi Party that "CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he met protesting farmers at Singhu border". "These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements...
India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'. Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019. The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."
Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were stopped from going into the Chief Minister’s residence by the security personnel stationed outside. Sisodia and other AAP leaders are now conducting a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence. AAP has alleged that police presence outside the CM’s residence was increased immediately after he returned from Singhu border where he had met protesting farmers on Monday. Delhi police, however, denied the allegations leveled by Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers' associations demonstrated at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 08. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws. Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country. "If govt can make law they can repeal it as well. They must work with farmer associations and experts. We'll leave only after we get it in writing," said a farmer leader.