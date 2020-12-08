Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi police Vs AAP: 'Glad Bharat Bandh was successful, I prayed for protesting farmers', says Delhi CM

DNA Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Delhi CM said, "If I wasn't stopped, I would have gone and supported farmers in their Bharat Bandh call, I am glad Bharat Bandh was successful."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Claims of CM Kejriwal's house arrest baseless': Delhi Police

'Claims of CM Kejriwal's house arrest baseless': Delhi Police 01:50

 Delhi Police on December 8 refuted claims of Aam Aadmi Party that "CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he met protesting farmers at Singhu border". "These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

List of chief ministers of Delhi List of chief ministers of Delhi Head of government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute [Video]

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute

India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'. Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019. The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published
COVID-19: CM Kejriwal admits shortage of ICU beds, assures solution [Video]

COVID-19: CM Kejriwal admits shortage of ICU beds, assures solution

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal visited GTB Hospital on November 18. He informed that there is a shortage of ICU beds but also assured that Delhi govt is closely working on it. "There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," said Delhi CM. He assured, "I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: Manish Sisodia’s sit-in protest as AAP claims CM under ‘house arrest’ [Video]

Watch: Manish Sisodia’s sit-in protest as AAP claims CM under ‘house arrest’

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were stopped from going into the Chief Minister’s residence by the security personnel stationed outside. Sisodia and other AAP leaders are now conducting a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence. AAP has alleged that police presence outside the CM’s residence was increased immediately after he returned from Singhu border where he had met protesting farmers on Monday. Delhi police, however, denied the allegations leveled by Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published
Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border [Video]

Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border

Farmers' associations demonstrated at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 08. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws. Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country. "If govt can make law they can repeal it as well. They must work with farmer associations and experts. We'll leave only after we get it in writing," said a farmer leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers on strike over new farm laws join demonstration at Delhi border [Video]

Farmers on strike over new farm laws join demonstration at Delhi border

Indian farmers protesting against new farm laws have gathered at Delhi’s borders to join demonstrations on December 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act [Video]

Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

High drama as Manish Sisodia alleges CM under house arrest, police denies

 High drama was witnessed outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday after his deputy Manish Sisodia went there and accused the Delhi...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of "lies, deceit, propaganda: BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

 The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of "lies, deceit and propaganda" for alleging that Delhi Police has put...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduDNA

Aerial LiDAR survey to be done for proposed Delhi-Varanasi highway

 National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited will be adopting Light Detection and Ranging Survey (LiDAR) technique using Laser enabled equipment mounted on a...
Mid-Day