Mumbai: Three-foot-long baby crocodile found in Marol well Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

A young Indian Marsh crocodile was rescued from a well in Marol in Andheri East recently, surprising wildlife enthusiasts as the area is quite a few kilometres away from Vihar, Tulsi and Powai lakes where the reptile is usually found.



Experts say the aquatic animal, which was rescued by members of non-profit SARRP, might have... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

