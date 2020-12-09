Meeting with Amit Shah positive, Centre will give proposal to farmer leaders today: BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Describing the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as 'positive', Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday said that the government would give a draft to the farm leaders today, which would be discussed by the rest of the group.
Protesting farmers continued to camp at Delhi-Haryana Border. On December 07, they stayed at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws passed by central government. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered 12th today. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained...
Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were..
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions..