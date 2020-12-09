Global  
 

Meeting with Amit Shah positive, Centre will give proposal to farmer leaders today: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Describing the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as 'positive', Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday said that the government would give a draft to the farm leaders today, which would be discussed by the rest of the group.

"I would say that the meeting was...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Delhi Chalo': Protesting farmers continue to camp at Singhu border

'Delhi Chalo': Protesting farmers continue to camp at Singhu border 01:25

 Protesting farmers continued to camp at Delhi-Haryana Border. On December 07, they stayed at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws passed by central government. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered 12th today. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained...

