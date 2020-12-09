Joe Biden announces new health team to tackle COVID-19 in US
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 (
36 minutes ago) US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) formally announced key members of his incoming administration's health team, which includes Indian-American doctor Vivek Murthy, who will be responsible for managing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
"Today, I'm pleased to announce a team who's going to do just that. It's a ...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
1 day ago
More than half of the country is seeing sharp increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, as Joe Biden announces the members of his health team.
Biden's Heath Team 01:42
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, President-elect Joe Biden announced his health team Tuesday, which will include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his Health and Human..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:08 Published 2 hours ago
Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days
President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources