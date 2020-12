Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP wins 1835 panchayat samiti wards, Congress 1718 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

In 222 Panchayat Samitis in Rajasthan, the BJP has won 1,835 wards while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 wards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti election: BJP, Congress neck and neck The BJP won 1,011 Panchayat Samiti seats while the Congress bagged 1,000 seats out of 4,371 seats for which counting votes was being held in 21 districts of...

Zee News 16 hours ago