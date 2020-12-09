Sara Ali Khan thanks her 'Badi Amman' aka Sharmila Tagore for being the 'pillar of support' in the sweetest birthday post

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sara Ali Khan shares a sun kissed picture



Actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user. On Tuesday, the actress treated her fans with a sunkissed picture. #SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo.1 #AtrangiRe Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' set for OTT release



Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No.1' has been confirmed for a digital release. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan # CoolieNo.1 Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa



Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago