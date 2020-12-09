Sara Ali Khan thanks her 'Badi Amman' aka Sharmila Tagore for being the 'pillar of support' in the sweetest birthday post
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish her dearest grandmother, Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday. Check out Sara Ali Khan's post in the story below:
Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to wish her dearest grandmother, Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday. Check out Sara Ali Khan's post in the story below:
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources