PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
Farmers' protest an old style by syndicate to create criminal confusion: Union minister MA NaqviUnion minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called the ongoing farmers’ strike a traditional experiment by a syndicate to create a “criminal..
IndiaTimes
Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:25Published
'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crores in Nagaland
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57Published
Gadkari confident India will get Covid-19 vaccine as early as possibleHe said such a situation is advantageous for the country's manufacturing sector to ramp up its capabilities to boost exports from India. "I am confident that we..
IndiaTimes
‘Be serious’: Nitin Gadkari’s warning to people on Covid infection l #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate birthday in view of pandemic, farmers' agitationCongress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and..
IndiaTimes
Farmers stir gives opposition rallying point; 18 parties support bandhLeaders of 11 parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, DMK chief M K Stalin, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Left..
IndiaTimes
Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' stir and Dec 8 Bharat BandhProminent opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief MK Stalin and..
IndiaTimes
Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published