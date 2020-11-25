PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch



The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970