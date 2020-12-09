Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 50 lakh for Lord Hanuman temple

How Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan figure in BJP’s Bihar game plan



The Bihar Assembly election is approaching and the main battle is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. While BJP & the JDU are fighting the Bihar polls together, there is a lot of speculation about Chirag Paswan’s LJP deciding to go solo. What has also aroused the curiosity of political pundits is that the LJP chief has decided to only field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JDU and has referred to himself as ‘PM Modi’s Hanuman’. While BJP has been trying to distance itself from Chirag Paswan calling the party a ‘vote-katuwa’, many believe that the BJP is keeping options open for the post-poll scenario. So is there more than what meets the eye as far as alliances go in Bihar? Watch this edition of In Focus where Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad speaks to BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan for all the details.

