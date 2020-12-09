Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 50 lakh for Lord Hanuman temple
The Lord Hanuman temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hanuman divine vanara companion and devotee of the Hindu god Rama
How Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan figure in BJP’s Bihar game plan
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:31Published
Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India
UK foreign secy Dominic Raab on India visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wagesWorkers at the Taiwanese-run factory near Bangalore said they had not been fully paid for months.
BBC News
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over exploitation claimsBANGALORE, INDIA (AFP) - Authorities vowed to crack down on workers who went on a violent rampage at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory in southern India over..
WorldNews
No New Year's Eve bash in Bengaluru this year; know whyNew Year's Eve revelry on December 31 night would not be allowed in public places across Bengaluru to contain the spread of COVID-19.
DNA
IMA strike: Several Bengaluru private hospital OPDs remain operationalThe IMA's nation-wide strike is against the Union government's decision to allow ayurveda students to obtain general surgery training.
DNA
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
'Love jihad': What a reported miscarriage says about India's anti-conversion lawA young Hindu says she miscarried after being separated from her Muslim husband under a new law.
BBC News
Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': Asaduddin Owaisi on Mamata Banerjee's remarks on 'dividing Muslim votes' in BengalOwaisi further said that 'there never was a man born' who could buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money, terming Mamata's allegations as 'baseless'.
DNA
Muslim voters are not your 'jagir': Owaisi to MamataA day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the ensuing Assembly..
IndiaTimes
Voice of America has a new director, but he comes with controversyRobert Reilly has been named the new director of Voice of America, the United State's oldest and largest international broadcaster. But many people, including..
CBS News
Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India
DMK, allies observe 1-day fast in farmers' support
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Chennai: Over 6,300 college students being tested for COVID-19 after IIT-M cluster fearsSo far, 210 samples have returned positive from the 6,344 and 3,733 are negative. Whereas 2,361 samples are being processed and results are awaited.
DNA
Isro’s PSLV-C50/CMS-01 mission successful; communication satellite placed in orbitCHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday marked its second successful mission of the year by launching country’s 42nd communication..
IndiaTimes
Chennai: 1.26 kg gold worth Rs 63.47 lakh seized from airport, 1 arrestedSeven passengers were intercepted at the exit of the Chennai International Airport on suspicion of smuggling gold.
DNA
Hoskote city in Karnataka, India
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources