Muslim man in Bengaluru donates land worth Rs 50 lakh for Lord Hanuman temple

DNA Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Lord Hanuman temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Bengaluru: Muslim man donates land for the construction of Hanuman Temple| Oneindia News

Bengaluru: Muslim man donates land for the construction of Hanuman Temple| Oneindia News 01:44

 In an act of kindess and communal harmony, a Muslim man has donated land worth over Rs 50 lakh for a temple in Hosakote tehsil of Bangaluru Rural district. The temple is situated right next to the national highway connecting Bengaluru to Chennai near Hoskote. HMG Basha donated the land for...

