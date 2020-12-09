Global  
 

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance ministry

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
As many as nine states have completed One Nation One Ration Card reform following which the central government has allowed them to raise an additional Rs 23,523 crore, said an official release on Wednesday. The states which have successfully completed the Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh State in southern India

Andhra Pradesh: Hundreds suffer from 'mystery' illness in Eluru; lead, nickel found in blood samples

 The 'mystery' illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headaches and vomiting.
DNA

Bharat bandh disrupts a few states; 4 farm protesters die

 The Bharat bandh called on Tuesday in support of farmers got a lukewarm response across the country, with reports of disruptions of normal life from only a few..
IndiaTimes

Andhra Pradesh's Eluru: India experts investigate 'mystery' illness

 More than 500 people have fallen sick in Andhra Pradesh state from an unidentified illness.
BBC News

Chemical substance found in pesticides suspected to be behind Andhra Pradesh mystery disease

 A 45-year-old man reportedly died on the evening of December 6 after he was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy.
DNA

Goa Goa State in India

MiG-29K crash: Body of missing pilot found 11 days later off Goa coast

 "Mortal remains have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation," the Navy said.
DNA
Bharti Singh & husband celebrate anniversary, share unseen photos from wedding [Video]

Bharti Singh & husband celebrate anniversary, share unseen photos from wedding

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated anniversary on Thursday. The couple celebrated three years of marriage with many unseen photos from their wedding. Bharti wrote a touching note for Haarsh and put out glimpses of a romantic photoshoot. Haarsh, who is a writer, also shared a recent picture of himself with Bharti. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had tied the knot in Goa in 2017. The two were recently arrested after drugs were seized from their house in suburban Mumbai. They were granted bail by a Mumbai court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each on November 23. NCB had recovered 86.5 gm of cannabis during a search of their residence and office. The celebrity couple was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Names of Bharti, Haarsh had cropped up during an interrogation of an alleged drug peddler.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

 Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal..
IndiaTimes
'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP [Video]

'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:05Published

Bharat Bandh: Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisory; roads to avoid today

 In view of the call for nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Centre's new farm laws, Delhi and Haryana..
IndiaTimes

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain [Video]

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain. Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low temperatures. 3 firms have applied to the Indian government for approval to use vaccines on public. B Medical Systems' officials are in India for discussions with the government. B Medical Systems plans to eventually set up production plant in Gujarat. In Sept 2020, the firm donated equipment to Mumbai for vaccine trials. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:09Published

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block three highways in Gujarat

 A highway connecting Ahmedabad to Viramgam was blocked near Sanand by protesters from the Congress party who placed burning tyres on roads, causing a traffic..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka Govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter bill with UP, MP, Gujarat: R Ashok [Video]

Karnataka Govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter bill with UP, MP, Gujarat: R Ashok

Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Delhi, 4 other states account for 54% of active Covid cases

 Five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi — account for 54% of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country, health secretary..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka resident doctors hold symbolic protest [Video]

Karnataka resident doctors hold symbolic protest

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance. "We started our internship before COVID. It has been over 9 months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we'll receive completion letter or COVID allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we've no assurance about our future," said a protestor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Amid sparring with Maharashtra, UP shortlists 4 firms for Film City design

 The bids were floated by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the nodal agency for the project, last Thursday — a day after UP chief..
IndiaTimes
4 male skeletons found in Kanpur, probe underway [Video]

4 male skeletons found in Kanpur, probe underway

Around four male skeletons were found in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Skeletons were found in Kashiram Colony of Kanpur on December 07. The incident occurred in Panki Police Station area of Kanpur. Case has been registered and investigation is underway in this regard. Speaking to media, ASP (West) of Kanpur Nagar, Anil Kumar-II said, "Four human skeletons have been recovered. A thorough investigation is underway."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Varanasi farmers show their support to new farm laws [Video]

Varanasi farmers show their support to new farm laws

In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

Tripura Tripura State in northeastern India

Web portal launched for Agartala's Mata Tripura Sundari Temple [Video]

Web portal launched for Agartala's Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Towards attracting more tourists to Tripura through modernized facilities a website was launched for Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. The web portal was launched in Agartala on December 05. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched the website during a program at the state secretariat. With the new facility, devotees can have view of the presiding deity in the temple every day between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published
'Raas Lila' celebrated in Tripura to mark Lord Krishna's love life [Video]

'Raas Lila' celebrated in Tripura to mark Lord Krishna's love life

People of Agartala celebrated 'Maha Raas' with religious zeal. 'Maha Raas' is a festival celebrating the love life of Lord Krishna. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering is comparatively less than previous years. Girls in their traditional dresses, danced around the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotional songs were also sung by the singers throughout the night at a temple. Tripura had a cultural and traditional bond with the Manipur kingdom that started more than 360 years back through matrimonial alliances. Rass is a symbol of love and communal harmony where people of all communities gather here to celebrate forgetting all differences and get united and in this small state which once burned in the flames of militancy and communal violence for more than two decades.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

COVID-19: India reports 32,080 new cases, 402 new deaths as tally reaches 97.3 lakh

 Maharashtra reported 74,460 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases.
DNA
Voting begins for 1st phase of local body elections in Kerala [Video]

Voting begins for 1st phase of local body elections in Kerala

The voting for first phase of local body polls began in Kerala on December 08. Voters reached their respective polling stations in Thiruvananthapuram and exercised their franchise. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also arrived to cast his vote. He was seen standing in queue and waiting for his turn. Polling is being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

