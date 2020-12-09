Will not allow NRC in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state. Maintaining that all the residents of the state are citizens of the country and no one can change that, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to play divisive politics using the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
