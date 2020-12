'Coolie No. 1' new song 'Teri Bhabhi' out now Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No. 1' first song titled 'Teri Bhabhi' is finally out now. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan #CoolieNo.1bhabhi

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' set for OTT release Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer film 'Coolie No.1' has been confirmed for a digital release. #VarunDhawan #SaraAliKhan # CoolieNo.1