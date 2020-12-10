UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated his government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan would have to be resolved bilaterally. However, the question he said this in response to was on quite a different subject. Watch the video to know more.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.
Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus.
Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.
For 12 days, thousands of farmers have been blocking roads to the capital region in protest, saying new agriculture laws will lead to corporate exploitation and put an end to minimum prices for their..
The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 15th day on Thursday,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Hindu •IndiaTimes