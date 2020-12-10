UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP



Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal".

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09