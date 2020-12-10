Global  
 

UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

DNA Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
British PM Boris Johnson was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour Party MP and he mixed up two separate issues.
News video: Boris Johnson blooper on India's farmers' protest: Watch | Oneindia News

Boris Johnson blooper on India's farmers' protest: Watch | Oneindia News 01:37

 UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated his government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan would have to be resolved bilaterally. However, the question he said this in response to was on quite a different subject. Watch the video to know more. #BorisJohnson #BlooperVideo #FarmersProtest

