Stones hurled at JP Nadda's convoy, Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The BJP West Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on his way to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. The party also alleged that its workers were beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district ahead of its party President's visit there.
