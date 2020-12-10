Global  
 

Centre taking away fundamental rights of poor, says Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020
"Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class. #HumanRightsDay," read a tweet of the Congress leader (roughly translated from Hindi).
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi lays foundation of new Parliament building; ministers, Ratan Tata attend

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building.
DNA

China, Pakistan behind farmers' agitation in India, claims Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

 Danve said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the prime minister of farmers and none of his decisions would be against farmers.
DNA

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building, know details

 PM Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.
DNA

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President [Video]

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a delegation of Opposition party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding roll back of the three contentious farm laws. The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:48Published

Government should not be under illusion, farmers will not compromise: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that government should not be under the misunderstanding that farmers will back off from their protest and the..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders meet President, ask for repeal of farm laws

 Talking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the President, the leaders said the farm bills were passed "without proper discussions.
DNA

