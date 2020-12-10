Centre taking away fundamental rights of poor, says Rahul Gandhi
"Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class. #HumanRightsDay," read a tweet of the Congress leader (roughly translated from Hindi).
