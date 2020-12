Thalapathy 65: Superstar Vijay's much-awaited film to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Tamil superstar Vijay's much-awaited film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, will now be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. 👓 View full article

