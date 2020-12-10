PM Modi to address international Bharati festival on Dec 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival 2020 on Friday, organiser of the event, Vanavil Cultural Centre, said here.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
‘New Parliament building will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:02Published
Modi govt sensitive about farmers' demands: NaqviAmid the ongoing protests against three new farm laws, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the Modi government was "sensitive" about the demands..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi asks citizens to prioritise national interest, urges them to put 'India first'PM Modi further stated that there can be differences over policies and politics but the ultimate goal of serving the public is the same for all.
DNA
Related news from verified sources