Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to address international Bharati festival on Dec 11

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival 2020 on Friday, organiser of the event, Vanavil Cultural Centre, said here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

‘New Parliament building will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi [Video]

‘New Parliament building will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on December 10. The event was attended by political leaders & ambassadors of different countries. An all-faith religious prayer was also held to mark the ceremony. Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new building and performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Modi said, “We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament. This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence.” He added, “If the old Parliament House gave direction to India post-independence, the new building would be a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:02Published

Modi govt sensitive about farmers' demands: Naqvi

 Amid the ongoing protests against three new farm laws, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the Modi government was "sensitive" about the demands..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi asks citizens to prioritise national interest, urges them to put 'India first'

 PM Modi further stated that there can be differences over policies and politics but the ultimate goal of serving the public is the same for all.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

 Mr. Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022.
Hindu Also reported by •DNAZee News

PM Modi urges citizens to keep national interest supreme, pledge 'India first'

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the citizens to take the pledge of "India first" and said national interest should be supreme in our decisions.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Modi govt sensitive about farmers' demands: Naqvi

 Amid the ongoing protests against three new farm laws, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the Modi government was "sensitive" about the demands...
IndiaTimes