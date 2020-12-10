Global  
 

Sharad Pawar emerges as frontrunner to replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA chief

Zee News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Sonia Gandhi is unwilling to continue as the UPA chief due to her poor health. She has also not been very active in mainstream politics. In such a scenario, Pawar - the Grand Old Man from Maharashtra – may be the obvious choice to lead the Congress-led alliance after she formally quits.
