3 journalists covering DDC polls in J&K's Anantnag thrashed by cops

13-year-old storyteller becomes Anantnag's new sensation



13-year-old Tabin Reyaz has become a sensation for his unique art of storytelling in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. He aspires to become a writer and pens down stories and articles to motivate others. Tabin, son of Reyaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Hassan-Noor Village, studies in class 7. He passionately writes short stories, articles and other kinds of write-ups as well, he likes to pen down the challenges and experiences being faced by him in life, in the form of short stories that have already attracted many writers in the district. He is also writing a book which will be completed in the next few months. His family is certainly proud of him for putting in such efforts at a young age.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05 Published on January 1, 1970