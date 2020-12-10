Global  
 

PM Modi to address FICCI's 93rd AGM, Annual Convention on Dec 12

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing.
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Association of business organisations in India

