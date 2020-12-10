PM Modi to address FICCI's 93rd AGM, Annual Convention on Dec 12
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing.
The foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2022. The new Parliament building will have an area of around 65,500 square metres. The new building will have a grand constitution hall, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas. Watch the full video for an inside view of the new building.
Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Indian economy is on the rapid recovery path, citing the robust GST collections for two months in a row. Pandey said that the government will announce another stimulus as and when it is needed and added that the economic recovery in many areas has crossed pre-Covid level. "The economic recovery has almost reached pre-Covid level in most sectors. Some sectors still impacted, some heading towards positive territory," he said. He added, "We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will decide on the stimulus or intervention."
Government might announce another stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, "We gave several stimulus packages after March, in a series. Finance Minister made announcements in different months. In every announcement, the deserving sections of economy and deserving sections of society were covered. This is a continuous process. We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will do an intervention, just like the stimulus packages and interventions announced by us earlier. This is what the Finance Minister has said."