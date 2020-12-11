COVID-19 numbers in Mumbai down, but BMC's guard still up Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

AMID fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to migrants returning from their hometowns and after the festival season, cases continue to remain low and the test positivity rate (TPR), too, has gone down after Diwali. Even as the discussion on vaccines intensifies, the BMC is going to reduce neither testing nor the number of...

