Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 numbers in Mumbai down, but BMC's guard still up

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 numbers in Mumbai down, but BMC's guard still upAMID fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to migrants returning from their hometowns and after the festival season, cases continue to remain low and the test positivity rate (TPR), too, has gone down after Diwali. Even as the discussion on vaccines intensifies, the BMC is going to reduce neither testing nor the number of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BMC to use AI-based voice analysis test to detect risk of COVID-19 [Video]

BMC to use AI-based voice analysis test to detect risk of COVID-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start pilot project of Artificial Intelligence-based voice detection test for COVID-19. Maharashtra authorities had approached Israel based health company..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches. "There's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published