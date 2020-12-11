Global  
 

Sharad Pawar's party NCP dismisses talk of him becoming UPA chief

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

"The...
News video: Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act

Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act 01:42

 NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with reforms and it needs some reforms. "But their (Centre) three Acts does not even mention APMC. They are...

