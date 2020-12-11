Global  
 

Lok Sabha Speaker pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020
"I pay my tribute to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who was honoured with Bharat Ratna on his birth anniversary. Mukherjee ji's life will always be exemplary for all of us for the work he had done in the country interest while fulfilling the responsibilities conferred by the Constitution," read Birla's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
