Lok Sabha Speaker pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary
"I pay my tribute to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who was honoured with Bharat Ratna on his birth anniversary. Mukherjee ji's life will always be exemplary for all of us for the work he had done in the country interest while fulfilling the responsibilities conferred by the Constitution," read Birla's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India
Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:46Published
Repeal farm laws, don't make it prestige issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PMCongress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three agri-marketing related laws without making..
IndiaTimes
I stand with BJP and farmers; govt always thinks of farmers' betterment: Sunny DeolAmidst the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Sunday said that he stands with his party and with..
IndiaTimes
Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award
'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
'Why they didn't give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar?,' questions Sanjay Raut
Credit: ANI Duration: 00:50Published
Aditya Birla Group Indian multinational conglomerate
Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India
Centre taking away fundamental rights of poor, says Rahul Gandhi"Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the..
IndiaTimes
Director Christopher Nolan: India is a wonderful place to be inChristopher Nolan feels Hindi films happen to retain the fundamental reasons due to which we enjoy cinema, and that Hollywood has lost some of that essence. In..
WorldNews
Amazon’s Alexa can now intuitively switch between more languagesPhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge
Amazon is updating Alexa to allow it to automatically switch between more languages. The update comes after a flurry..
The Verge
Daily Punch - Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh released new video
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources