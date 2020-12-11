Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress is weak now, will support NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson: Sanjay Raut

Zee News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Importantly, National Congress Party (NCP) had on Thursday rubbished media reports suggesting its party chief Sharad Pawar emerging as the frontrunner to replace Sonia Gandhi as the next UPA chairperson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act

Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act 01:42

 NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with reforms and it needs some reforms. "But their (Centre) three Acts does not even mention APMC. They are...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President [Video]

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:48Published
Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Poll Results: Counting still underway, who will sit on Bihar's throne|Oneindia News

As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published
Bihar polls: Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress [Video]

Bihar polls: Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of local leaders. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published