Congress is weak now, will support NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson: Sanjay Raut
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Importantly, National Congress Party (NCP) had on Thursday rubbished media reports suggesting its party chief Sharad Pawar emerging as the frontrunner to replace Sonia Gandhi as the next UPA chairperson.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with reforms and it needs some reforms. "But their (Centre) three Acts does not even mention APMC. They are...
As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of local leaders. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)..
