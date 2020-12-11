No new Central Hall; peacock, lotus theme: 10 facts of new Parliament building Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed the Bhoomi Poojan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament House in New Delhi.



The new Parliament building will be ready by October 2022 at a cost of about Rs 971 crore. Further, by the year 2024, 40-40 sqm of office space will also be made available to all...

