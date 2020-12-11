Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

COVID-19: Indian Medical Association president urges people to be more cautious during Diwali



Indian Medical Association President Dr. Rajan Sharma on November 11 urged people to follow the COVID-19 SOPs and don't take the virus lightly while celebrating Diwali. He also said that air pollution is urban nightmare and people are responsible for it. "We have to work on increasing the green cover, even air conduction. The problem will remain the same if we don't work on it," he said.

