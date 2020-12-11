Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA
Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, said that allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform surgery is a "blatant attempt" to "corrupt" the healthcare system of the country. "We are not against Ayurveda, Unani, or Homeopathy. We are proud of our national heritage and richness but let it coexist with modern medicine. All we demand is not to mix the disciplines. It will also mean the end of pure Ayurveda," he said.
Ayurveda Alternative medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent
Indian Medical Association
Unani medicine
Homeopathy Pseudoscientific system of alternative medicine based on the doctrine of "like cures like"
