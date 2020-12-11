Global  
 

Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020
Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, said that allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform surgery is a "blatant attempt" to "corrupt" the healthcare system of the country. "We are not against Ayurveda, Unani, or Homeopathy. We are proud of our national heritage and richness but let it coexist with modern medicine. All we demand is not to mix the disciplines. It will also mean the end of pure Ayurveda," he said.
