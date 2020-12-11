Global  
 

Manmohan was preoccupied with saving coalition, Modi autocratic in 1st term: Pranab Mukherjee in memoirs

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manmohan Singh was preoccupied with saving his coalition during his second stint while Narendra Modi was "autocratic" in his first term as Prime Minister, former President Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the fourth and concluding volume of his memoirs to be posthumously published next month.

He also doesn't subscribe to the theory...
