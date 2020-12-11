Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manmohan was preoccupied with saving coalition, Modi autocratic in 1st term: Pranab Mukherjee in memoirs

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manmohan Singh was preoccupied with saving his coalition during his second stint while Narendra Modi was "autocratic" in his first term as Prime Minister, former President Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the fourth and concluding volume of his memoirs to be posthumously published next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manmohan Singh Manmohan Singh Economist and 13th Prime Minister of India

Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist [Video]

Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Manmohan Singh on November 17 informed that Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius today. "Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days," said Singh on state weather report.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India-Uzbekistan virtual summit: Afghanistan, counter-terror top focus by PM Narendra Modi

 PM Narendra Modi said, "We have similar concerns" and similar views on "regional security situation".
DNA

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during Covid-19 pandemic

 Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a "reliable and close friend" and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the..
IndiaTimes

Gains of past two decades need to be preserved: PM Modi on Afghan peace process

 In his opening remarks at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Modi also said India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against..
IndiaTimes

India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM Modi

 Talking about convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace..
IndiaTimes

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi asks farmers to listen to what Tomar, Goyal said on new Farm Laws

 A day after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged the agitating farmers to continue the dialogue and...
Mid-Day

Afghanistan, counter-terror top focus by PM Narendra Modi at India-Uzbekistan virtual summit

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Uzbekistan virtual summit. PM Narendra Modi said, "we have similar concerns" and similar views on "regional...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Gains of past two decades need to be preserved: PM Modi on Afghan peace process

 In his opening remarks at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Modi also said India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against...
IndiaTimes