Manmohan was preoccupied with saving coalition, Modi autocratic in 1st term: Pranab Mukherjee in memoirs
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manmohan Singh was preoccupied with saving his coalition during his second stint while Narendra Modi was "autocratic" in his first term as Prime Minister, former President Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the fourth and concluding volume of his memoirs to be posthumously published next month.
Manmohan Singh was preoccupied with saving his coalition during his second stint while Narendra Modi was "autocratic" in his first term as Prime Minister, former President Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the fourth and concluding volume of his memoirs to be posthumously published next month.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manmohan Singh Economist and 13th Prime Minister of India
Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
India-Uzbekistan virtual summit: Afghanistan, counter-terror top focus by PM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi said, "We have similar concerns" and similar views on "regional security situation".
DNA
Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during Covid-19 pandemicUzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a "reliable and close friend" and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the..
IndiaTimes
Gains of past two decades need to be preserved: PM Modi on Afghan peace processIn his opening remarks at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Modi also said India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against..
IndiaTimes
India, Uzbekistan standing firmly against terrorism: PM ModiTalking about convergence of views between the two countries on regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace..
IndiaTimes
Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources