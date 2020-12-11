Manmohan was preoccupied with saving coalition, Modi autocratic in 1st term: Pranab Mukherjee in memoirs

Himachal's temperature saw dip of nearly 10 digree C after snowfall: IMD Scientist



India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Manmohan Singh on November 17 informed that Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius today. "Shimla recorded 4.4 degree Celsius temperature and Manali recorded 1.5 degree Celsius. There has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during day time. Higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days," said Singh on state weather report.

