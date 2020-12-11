UP gives special incentive to Samsung to start Rs 4,825 crore unit in Noida Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

The Uttar Pradesh government has given special incentives to South Korean electronic giant Samsung to start production at its Rs 4,825 crore phone display manufacturing unit in Noida. The UP cabinet cleared a proposal to this effect under the UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy-2017. 👓 View full article

