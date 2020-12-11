Global  
 

Happy Birthday, Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill has the cutest birthday wish for the Bigg Boss 13 winner

Bollywood Life Friday, 11 December 2020
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla celebrates his birthday today and Shehnaaz Gill has the most adorable birthday wish for him. She posted a cute video and we are once again rooting for #SidNaaz.
