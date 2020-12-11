Happy Birthday, Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill has the cutest birthday wish for the Bigg Boss 13 winner
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla celebrates his birthday today and Shehnaaz Gill has the most adorable birthday wish for him. She posted a cute video and we are once again rooting for #SidNaaz.
