Spotted: Deepika Padukone at Gateway of India, Rakul Preet Singh at the airport, Bhumi Pednekar at Juhu beach

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city



Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Deepika Padukone,Siddhant Chaturvedi get papped in the city



Actress Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped on Friday by the shutterbugs at Gateway of India. #Deepikapadukone #Siddhantchaturvedi Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty



After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:42 Published 1 week ago