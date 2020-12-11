Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotted: Deepika Padukone at Gateway of India, Rakul Preet Singh at the airport, Bhumi Pednekar at Juhu beach

Bollywood Life Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
From Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and baby Arik Rampal, and finally, Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids; we've got you covered on all the celeb spotting in tinsel town today
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city [Video]

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Deepika Padukone,Siddhant Chaturvedi get papped in the city [Video]

Deepika Padukone,Siddhant Chaturvedi get papped in the city

Actress Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped on Friday by the shutterbugs at Gateway of India. #Deepikapadukone #Siddhantchaturvedi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty [Video]

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty

After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:42Published