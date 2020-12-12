Bigg Boss 13: 'Still not a buddha,' Sidharth Shukla takes a jibe at Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as he officially turns 40 – view tweet
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Sidharth Shukla is one of the wittiest people in the country, He has a sharp mind and he remembers everything. As he officially turns 40 (and more handsome) today, the actor couldn't help himself but take a jibe at his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle, reminiscing the old brawl they had had inside the house in the last season. Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet for Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.
