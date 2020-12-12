Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 13: 'Still not a buddha,' Sidharth Shukla takes a jibe at Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as he officially turns 40 – view tweet

Bollywood Life Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Sidharth Shukla is one of the wittiest people in the country, He has a sharp mind and he remembers everything. As he officially turns 40 (and more handsome) today, the actor couldn't help himself but take a jibe at his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle, reminiscing the old brawl they had had inside the house in the last season. Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet for Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist

Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:48Published
Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla latest song Shona Shona goes viral [Video]

Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla latest song Shona Shona goes viral

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently released song 'Shona Shona' is going viral on social media. #SiddharthShukla #Sehnaazgill #ShonaShona

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:16Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:20Published