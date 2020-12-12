Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares EXPLOSIVE chats and audio clip of Divya Bhatnagar against husband Gagan Gabru

Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on an expose spree as she fights for justice for her dearest friend and late actress Divya Bhatnagar, who passed away a couple of days ago. Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an audio clip of Divya Bhatnagar in which she is giving a first-hand account of her ordeal for the past one year. Divya Bhatnagar also broke down walking narrating the details of her relationship with Gagan Gabru.