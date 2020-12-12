Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares EXPLOSIVE chats and audio clip of Divya Bhatnagar against husband Gagan Gabru
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on an expose spree as she fights for justice for her dearest friend and late actress Divya Bhatnagar, who passed away a couple of days ago. Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an audio clip of Divya Bhatnagar in which she is giving a first-hand account of her ordeal for the past one year. Divya Bhatnagar also broke down walking narrating the details of her relationship with Gagan Gabru.