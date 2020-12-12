The Dirty Picture actress Arya Banerjee found dead in Kolkata — deets inside
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Arya Banerjee, daughter of late sita maestro Nikhil Banerjee was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata. The maid had come to work as usual but found the situation fishy when the actress failed to open the door. Arya Banerjee had worked in Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture and Love, Sex Aur Dhoka.
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling him 'chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha' at a rally and said it speaks ‘volumes about her mentality’. While addressing a press conference, Nadda said, “This speaks volumes about the mentality of...