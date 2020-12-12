Farm reforms to usher in new investments, farmers to benefit: PM Modi at FICCI event

Another stimulus package likely? Finance Secy Ajay Bhushan Pandey responds



Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Indian economy is on the rapid recovery path, citing the robust GST collections for two months in a row. Pandey said that the government will announce another stimulus as and when it is needed and added that the economic recovery in many areas has crossed pre-Covid level. "The economic recovery has almost reached pre-Covid level in most sectors. Some sectors still impacted, some heading towards positive territory," he said. He added, "We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will decide on the stimulus or intervention."

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:55 Published on January 1, 1970