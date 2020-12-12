Global  
 

Farm reforms to usher in new investments, farmers to benefit: PM Modi at FICCI event

DNA Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
PM Modi on Saturday delivered the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention via video conferencing.
