You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Puppet show organised for farmers at Delhi border | Oneindia News



Farmers during their continuous sit-in at Delhi's borders are finding creative ways to express their protest. A puppet show was organised on Monday at the Delhi-Haryana border. Watch the video for.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:02 Published 9 hours ago Watch: Protesting farm leaders observe day-long fast, AAP joins hunger strike



Farm union leaders have begun a day-long fast at various border points near Delhi. Farmers are protesting against the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 13 hours ago Farmers hunger strike | Centre warns 'tukde-tukde gang | Oneindia News



As many as 33 farmer leaders are sitting on a hunger strike on Monday at the Singhu border as part of efforts to intensify the protest ongoing for at least 19 days now. There have been several rounds.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 17 hours ago