Mostly girls file rape complaints after break-up: Chhattisgarh women's body chief
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Chhattisgarh Women's Commission president Kiranmayi Nayak triggered a controversy on Friday by her remark that "mostly girls file FIR for rape after separation."
Nayak told reporters, "If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or...
