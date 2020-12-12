Mostly girls file rape complaints after break-up: Chhattisgarh women's body chief

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Photography and Empowerment Workshop in the Dominican Republic



Kate Powers, MJ Day, and Anita Marshall put on a Photography and Empowerment Workshop for young girls at a school in the Dominican Republic. The representation of women in the media is changing. As.. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 04:24 Published on November 12, 2020 How can India be made safer for women?



The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country. The case has.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 08:11 Published on October 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Many rape cases filed after break-up: Chhattisgarh women panel chief Chhattisgarh women commission chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak has sparked a controversy by saying that girls often get into live-in and physical relationships...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



