Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mostly girls file rape complaints after break-up: Chhattisgarh women's body chief

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Chhattisgarh Women's Commission president Kiranmayi Nayak triggered a controversy on Friday by her remark that "mostly girls file FIR for rape after separation."

Nayak told reporters, "If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Photography and Empowerment Workshop in the Dominican Republic [Video]

Photography and Empowerment Workshop in the Dominican Republic

Kate Powers, MJ Day, and Anita Marshall put on a Photography and Empowerment Workshop for young girls at a school in the Dominican Republic. The representation of women in the media is changing. As..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 04:24Published
How can India be made safer for women? [Video]

How can India be made safer for women?

The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country. The case has..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Many rape cases filed after break-up: Chhattisgarh women panel chief

 Chhattisgarh women commission chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak has sparked a controversy by saying that girls often get into live-in and physical relationships...
IndiaTimes