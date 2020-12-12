Global  
 

Gunner of Netaji Subhas Bose dies at 97 in Gurugram

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Freedom fighter Jagram Yadav (97), the gunner of iconic revolutionary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died in Gurugram on Saturday morning.

Yadav died on Saturday morning at his residence in Sector 15, where he was staying with his two sons Colonel O.P. Yadav, Ashok Yadav and daughters Sushila and Omwati.

The freedom fighter...
