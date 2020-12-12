Global  
 

Rahul Vaidya gives SAVAGE response to Paras Chhabra's jibe on Sidharth Shukla's birthday, and it involves Mahira Sharma — read tweet

Bollywood Life Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Rahul Vaidya has the best reply to Paras Chhabra's jibe on Sidharth Shukla's tweet. Shehnaaz Gill and Akanksha Puri praise him for giving a perfect reply. Check out the whole story to find out more.
