A first, Himalayan serow spotted in Spiti valley Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

For the first time, Himalayan serow (capricornis thar), a threatened species, has been sighted and photographed in the cold deserts of Spiti valley. A number of residents of Hurling village spotted the animal on Saturday. Later, a wildlife department team reached the spot for rescue operations and took pictures. Officials have been instructed to keep an eye on it and protect it from potential threats. They feel the serow may have deviated from its habitat. 👓 View full article

