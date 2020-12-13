Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jagannath temple in Odisha to reopen before New Year

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to request the Odisha government for the reopening of Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees, said an official on Saturday.

After a meeting of Chattisa Nijog (apex body of temple servitors), SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said they are planning to reopen the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gold-plated dome adorns Kamakhya Temple [Video]

Gold-plated dome adorns Kamakhya Temple

New gold-plated dome added to grandeur of Assam's famous Kamakhya Temple. Temple authorities unveiled the dome. 19kgs of sheer gold has enhanced the beauty of the temple. Every year, large numbers of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published