Spectacular Geminid meteor shower will enthral skygazers
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year on the late night of December 13, is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said in a statement on Saturday. He said the Geminid meteor shower can be viewed from every part of India if the sky conditions are favourable.
