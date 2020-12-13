Global  
 

Spectacular Geminid meteor shower will enthral skygazers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 December 2020
The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year on the late night of December 13, is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said in a statement on Saturday. He said the Geminid meteor shower can be viewed from every part of India if the sky conditions are favourable.
Tips For The Best View Of The Geminid Meteor Showers

Tips For The Best View Of The Geminid Meteor Showers

 The peak of annual light show will take place from the evening of Dec. 13 to 2 a.m. E.T. Dec. 14.

Head's up! Here comes the Geminid meteor shower!

 Skywatchers this month will get to enjoy the Geminid meteor shower, which is considered to be one of the best showers of the year.
Colorado's Jackson Lake Offers Perfect Spot To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower

Colorado's Jackson Lake Offers Perfect Spot To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower

One of the best places to see the Geminid meteor shower next week is two hours from Denver.

Shooting Stars Will Light Up the Sky Like Celestial Christmas Lights This December

Shooting Stars Will Light Up the Sky Like Celestial Christmas Lights This December

Don’t miss one of the greatest astronomical shows of the year.

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing

This Month Will Bring 2020's Biggest Meteor Shower, a Solar Eclipse, and the Best 'Kissing

2020 will end on a high note for stargazers, with three unique night sky happenings in December.

