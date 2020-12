Spectacular Geminid meteor shower will enthral skygazers

Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year on the late night of December 13, is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said in a statement on Saturday. He said the Geminid meteor shower can be viewed from every part of India if the sky conditions are favourable.