Ankita Lokhande’s throwback pictures with beau Vicky Jain from their snowy outing are #vacationgoals
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
If you haven't yet seen Ankita Lokhande's throwback post on her Instagram handle, check it out here. Ankita Lokhande shared a series of pictures on her gram with Vicky Jain in which we can see her enjoying her vacation at snow-clad mountains.
If you haven't yet seen Ankita Lokhande's throwback post on her Instagram handle, check it out here. Ankita Lokhande shared a series of pictures on her gram with Vicky Jain in which we can see her enjoying her vacation at snow-clad mountains.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources