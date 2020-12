BJP workers, journalists rescued from Srinagar's Dal Lake as their shikara keels over during campaigning Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The BJP, led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, was carrying out a shikara rally campaign for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like