Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP chief J P Nadda tests positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Bodoland Territorial Council poll results show people's faith in Modi's leadership: Nadda

 BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Sunday that the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) poll results show people's faith in the leadership and policies of Prime..
IndiaTimes

'Hindu Raj' in West Bengal soon, BJP will win Assembly polls: Pragya Thakur

 "She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj..
IndiaTimes
Nadda convoy attack: Cong likens situation to UP; TMC on top officers’ summon [Video]

Nadda convoy attack: Cong likens situation to UP; TMC on top officers’ summon

After BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, party workers protested in Bihar. BJP workers burnt effigies of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the attack on the BJP president. Chowdhury also compared the situation of law and order in Bengal to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the TMC leader replies after the Union Home Ministry summons top officers from Bengal. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:39Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and..
IndiaTimes

BJP dumps its coalition partner in Assam, picks up new one to rule an autonomous body

 The BJP on Sunday virtually dumped one of its coalition partners in Assam, the BPF, and picked up a new ally to gain majority and rule the Bodoland Territorial..
IndiaTimes

Central forces should be deployed immediately in Bengal: Vijayvargiya

 Claiming that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is "banking on violence" to "return to power", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 gave this Ohio family a 'sucker punch.' Powerful family emails show how tragedy unfolded.

 Over three weeks, COVID-19 delivered "cheap shots." It left the Malinowski family with with pain, loss and grief. This is how it unfolded in real time.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine. 'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night. An initial 2.9 million doses..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Self-isolation for Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days [Video]

Self-isolation for Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days

The self-isolation period for contacts of a positive coronavirus case will becut from 14 days to 10 days, the UK’s chief medical officers have announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published