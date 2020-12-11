BJP chief J P Nadda tests positive for Covid-19

Nadda convoy attack: Cong likens situation to UP; TMC on top officers’ summon



After BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, party workers protested in Bihar. BJP workers burnt effigies of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the attack on the BJP president. Chowdhury also compared the situation of law and order in Bengal to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the TMC leader replies after the Union Home Ministry summons top officers from Bengal. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:39 Published on January 1, 1970