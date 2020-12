You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nadda convoy attack: Cong likens situation to UP; TMC on top officers’ summon



After BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, party workers protested in Bihar. BJP workers burnt effigies of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:39 Published 20 hours ago JP Nadda attends Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri



BJP national president JP Nadda visited Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on December 04. Nadda attended Ganga Aarti here. BJP chief is on his 120-day nationwide tour to strengthen party. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates



The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 2 weeks ago