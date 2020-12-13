Global  
 

Boat carrying BJP workers capsizes in Dal lake, no one injured

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here.

The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.

The boat capsized when it was...
