Boat carrying BJP workers capsizes in Dal lake, no one injured

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JandK govt starts beautification of Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel



The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the responsibility to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which was in pathetic condition from past few years. The poor condition arose as all.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:39 Published on November 3, 2020 Water sports in Kashmir gets big boost with modernised centre



The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is upgrading the infrastructure of water sports in Srinagar with an aim to promote adventure sports in the Valley. With some of world's famous water bodies.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:17 Published on October 16, 2020