Boat carrying BJP workers capsizes in Dal lake, no one injured
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here.
The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.
