Varun Tej and Victory Venkatesh announce their much awaited sequel F3: Fun and Frustration with a hilarious video Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise their roles in F3, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like