Cold wave intensifies after snowfall in J&K, Uttarakhand; mercury to fall in Delhi
Monday, 14 December 2020 () A blanket of dense fog covered parts of Delhi lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. On December 13, Delhi's temperature was coldest in the last five years and it was 3.3 degree below the normal temperature. On Monday, 9.8 degree Celcius temperature was recorded in Delhi.
Shallow fog engulfed Delhi-Haryana border on December 06. Temperature dropped in national capital. India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum of 26..