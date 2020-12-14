You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dense fog in Delhi-NCR triggers traffic snarls



Delhi and its surrounding national capital region (NCR) woke up to a really cold day on December 07 with dense fog engulfing several areas. The fog triggered traffic snarls at several places in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago 'Govt should soon take out solution': 'Delhi Chalo' protest enters day 11



'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 11th day on December 06. Next round of talks between centre and farmers are scheduled to be held on 9th December. Farmer leaders have called for nationwide 'bandh' on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago Shallow fog envelopes Delhi-Haryana border



Shallow fog engulfed Delhi-Haryana border on December 06. Temperature dropped in national capital. India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum of 26.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Cold wave intensifies after snowfall in J&K, Uttarakhand; mercury to fall in Delhi A blanket of dense fog covered parts of Delhi lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. On December 13, Delhi's temperature was coldest in the last...

Zee News 17 hours ago



