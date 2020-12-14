Global  
 

Cold wave intensifies after snowfall in J&K, Uttarakhand; mercury to fall in Delhi

Zee News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A blanket of dense fog covered parts of Delhi lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. On December 13, Delhi's temperature was coldest in the last five years and it was 3.3 degree below the normal temperature. On Monday, 9.8 degree Celcius temperature was recorded in Delhi.
